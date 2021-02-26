Gildernew welcomes hospital visiting changes

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed a change in visiting arrangements for care homes and hospitals.

The chair of the Health Committee said:

“I welcome today’s announcement of a change in visiting rules for our care homes and hospitals.

“This is great news for families and will give them more opportunities to visit their loved ones in care homes and hospitals across the north.

“Receiving a visit from a loved one while in a care home or hospital is an important part of the healing process for many patients.”