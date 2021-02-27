Irish government need to play part in Irish unity discussions - Ó Donnghaile

Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile said:

"The conversation on Irish unity is already well underway and involves people from all backgrounds and political outlooks, including unionists.

"Fianna Fáil are on very dangerous territory if they believe they can unilaterally and retrospectively try to change what’s actually in the Good Friday Agreement.

"The provision for a referendum on Irish unity is an agreed and core component of the Good Friday Agreement. Fianna Fáil attempting to add conditions onto that provision displays a total lack of understanding of the Agreement.

"A referendum on our constitutional future is a healthy exercise and gives us an opportunity to reimagine Ireland, to build on the failures of the past and work towards a better and more just future.

"Unionists, as well as many others within Irish life and throughout the world, are already engaged in this live, dynamic and exciting debate.

"It's time Niall Blaney and Fianna Fáil caught up, took part and encouraged the Irish government to heed the call and plan for our future."