Far right and the politics of hate must be challenged - Senator Paul Gavan

Speaking in the Seanad today, Sinn Féin Senator Paul Gavan said that the violence seen in Dublin on Saturday, and many of the political elements involved with links to far-right groups across Europe, must be taken seriously and their political views challenged at community level.

Senator Gavan said:

“It is vitally important that all political parties call out the politics behind the violence found on the streets of Dublin, and that this politics which marginalises, and preaches hate must be exposed.

"One simple message that we must all share is that anti-mask is anti-worker, and a direct affront to the many front-line workers to whom we all owe so much.

“In my position in the Council of Europe I come across the various growing far-right parties in Europe peddling their ideologies of hate.

"Unfortunately some are members of the same political group in the European Parliament to which Fine Gael is a member.

"It is not good enough to condemn what is happening at home whilst failing to challenge the same ideology in Europe.

“The uncertainly of the pandemic in society has channelled many extreme views and the aftermath of the pandemic, economically and politically, will again create fresh ground for far-right ideology. It is important that this is consistently called out by all political sides.

"We should take a lead from the trade union movement and actively engage in conversations within our communities and workplaces to combat the growth of hate-politics.”