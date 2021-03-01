Bank of Ireland closures “absolutely crazy” - Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD

The announcement of the closure of the last bank in Dublin 8 has been greeted with shock by the local community and has been described as “absolutely crazy” by local Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh.

The Dublin South Central TD said:

“Today’s decision by Bank of Ireland to close the last remaining bank in the Dublin 8 area and also their branch in Ballyfermot is appalling, shocking and absolutely crazy. The communities of Dublin 8 and Dublin 10 have been continually let down by the banking sector and this is a further slap in the teeth for these communities.

“The closure of the Inchicore branch of Ulster Branch a number of years ago followed previous closures in Ballyfermot and in the south inner city of other bank branches. Until today’s announcement there were two banks serving Ballyfermot and one serving the south west inner city.

"Now the whole of the Dublin 8 area of Dublin South Central, which has several major employers such as Guinness and St. James’s Hospital, a growing population and huge development plans will no longer be served by any of the commercial banks. Inchicore, Islandbridge, the Tenters, Rialto, the Liberties and Dolphin’s Barn will no longer be served by any bank.

"Ballyfermot and the neighbouring areas of Bluebell and Chapelizod will only be served by a small branch of Permanent TSB. These already marginalised communities are effectively being abandoned by the high street banks. It is not long ago that those banks were on their knees begging the people - the State - to bail them out and this is the thanks we get.

"While I appreciate than lots of banking has gone online, not everybody is computer literate, has a computer or even wants the impersonal service that is online banking. Often they wish to see an employee of the bank or bank manager to discuss their mortgage or loan. This is now now longer an option for many.”