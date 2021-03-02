John Brady TD condemns EU decision to rebuke its ambassador to Cuba

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Defence John Brady TD has condemned the decision by the EU to summon its ambassador to Cuba to explain his reasons for adding his signature to a letter requesting that US President Joe Biden lift sanctions against Cuba.

The Wicklow TD said:

“It appears that we have a situation where a right wing bloc within the EU are attempting to dictate to the EU Foreign Policy Chief, Josef Borrell. There is obviously an agenda at work here and I absolutely condemn these actions.

"The EU should be actively working to bring an end to these pointless sanctions.

"It would suit the EU better to consider how they could honour the selfless sacrifice of the Cuban medical staff who came to Europe at the height of the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic last year to offer their help and assistance to health workers on the point of collapse.

"President Biden is recalibrating US foreign policy, after the disastrous years of the Trump administration.

"Indications suggest that President Biden wishes to see a return to the approach adopted by former President Barrack Obama, who sought a route to normalisation of relations with Cuba.

"Actions by Trump while in office will take time to dismantle, while there remains opposition from conservatives in both the Republican and Democratic parties.

"US sanctions against Cuba serve no purpose other than to inflict suffering on ordinary Cuban citizens.

"I believe that the EU, and Ireland in particular in its role on the UN Security Council, should use its influence to offer support to efforts to persuade President Biden to continue reforming US international strategy, part of which should be to bring an end to sanctions against Cuba and the establishment of normal relations with the island.”