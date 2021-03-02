Minister must intervene to protect Shannon Airport jobs and prevent further lay-offs - Violet-Anne Wynne TD

Sinn Fein TD for Clare Violet-Anne Wynne has written to the Minister for Transport calling for measures to be brought forward to prevent further deterioration of the situation at Shannon Airport.

Teachta Wynne said:

“It is very disappointing to hear the news of temporary lay-offs of Aer Lingus staff at Shannon Airport, but unfortunately it is not surprising.

“The situation at Shannon Airport had been deteriorating even before the pandemic, and the situation is now critical. Sinn Féin has consistently called for action to be taken to prevent further job losses.

“The staff affected by these lay-offs have been through a very difficult year and decisive political action is needed to ensure their jobs are protected and no further lay-offs take place.

“Shannon Airport needs to be treated as a national treasure such is its importance to the connectivity and economy of Clare and the Mid-West Region, and the Minister cannot continue with a hands-off approach.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, a functioning and resourced Shannon Airport will be essential to getting the economy in the mid-west region back on track. Clare and the mid-west region cannot continue to be forgotten about.

“As a starting point, the Minister must act to bring the airport back under the DAA and to complete the Review of the Shannon Group as quickly as possible.

“Sinn Féin's spokesperson for Transport Darren O’Rourke has been calling for the Minister to make use of the €245 million connectivity fund to support the aviation industry. This fund would be of huge benefit to Shannon Airport and I have also asked the Minister again to consider this."