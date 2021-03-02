Sinn Féin leadership to address MEPs on Irish Reunification Progress

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald will be one of the speakers at an online event for members of the European Parliament this Thursday. The party’s finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty will also speak to MEPs at the briefing, as well as Sinn Féin’s Midlands Northwest MEP Chris MacManus.

“In the wake of Brexit, there is a renewed sense of urgency and interest here in Brussels about the project to reunite Ireland. It is our job in Sinn Féin to articulate the progress being made in Ireland to our colleagues here in the European Parliament” commented MacManus ahead of the event.

“The conversation is now very much about ‘when’, and not ‘if’ a referendum will take place and maintaining an ongoing dialogue with all vested interests, particularly our friends in Europe is vital to the necessary preparations ahead of a Unity Referendum and any transitional period thereafter.”

MacManus concluded, “Myself and my party colleagues will present an overall update that will focus on the economic benefits of a united Ireland but will also cover topics such as trade, cultural inclusion and reconciliation.” ENDS