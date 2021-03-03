O'Dowd welcomes investment in Craigavon town centre

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has welcomed the announcement by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey of £230,000 investment for Craigavon town centre.

The Upper Bann MLA said:

"I welcome this £230,000 investment in the revitalisation of Craigavon town centre from Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

"This money will help transform the town centre with new seating, lighting and signage to be installed.

"Town centres have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and this funding is good news for the town and I look forward to the completion of this improvement work."