John Brady TD welcomes announcement to reopen embassy in Tehran

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Defence John Brady TD has welcomed the announcement by the Department of Foreign Affairs that Ireland will reopen its embassy in Iran by 2023.

The Wicklow TD said:

“I want to welcome the decision by the government to re-establish an embassy in Iran. This is something that I have recognised and called for some time now.

"When the Department of Foreign Affairs took the regrettable decision to close the embassy in Tehran in 2012 as a cost-cutting measure, I felt that this was a poor decision.

"It represented the government ideology of the times, one of contraction, of austerity, of lack of a fundamental ability to identity opportunities for growth.

"The decision to reopen the embassy is a positive measure, both in diplomatic terms, and in terms of the opportunities it offers for trade.

"There are significant opportunities for agricultural exports to Iran, which a diplomatic presence in Tehran would greatly enhance.

"I believe that the Iranian embassy in Dublin, and the ambassador merits our gratitude for the efforts of the embassy on behalf of Irish exports to Iran.

"As a member of the UN Security Council, Ireland has an opportunity to play an important role in facilitating a return to the Iranian nuclear deal.

"This represents one of the most contentious issues that the UNSC must address.

"The reopening of an embassy in Iran offers Ireland further credibility, and the opportunity to expand its status as an honest broker.”