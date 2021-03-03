Kimmins calls for parklet pilot in Newry

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has called for a pilot parklet scheme to be rolled out in Newry.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

“A Parklet scheme can temporarily turn a parking space into an outdoor area to help local businesses like cafes with physical distancing.

“A pilot scheme in Belfast has begun in Belfast and this week I again encouraged the Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon to work with councils across the north to see about rolling this initiative out.

“In my own area in Newry I know of some businesses who have already expressed their interest in such a scheme and local businesses outside of Belfast should be able to partake in this pilot as well.

“Of course, in order for such schemes to truly work requires proper consultation and engagement with local businesses and all relevant stakeholders.

“It's vital that we help our local towns and businesses come out of COVID-19 on a strong footing and if successful, parklets could be a big boost to Newry once it is safe to go out to cafes and restaurants once more.”