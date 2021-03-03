British government solo run 'completely unnecessary' - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has said that today’s solo run from the British government was completely unnecessary, totally undermines the work of the Joint Committee and puts it on an immediate collision course with the EU.

Teachta McDonald said:

"At last week’s meeting of the Joint Committee, Michael Gove and Maroš Šefčovič re-affirmed support for the Irish Protocol and the need to work together to deal with issues that have arisen.

"It is incredible that one week later that the British government has gone on a solo run and taken unilateral action. This was completely unnecessary, totally undermines the work of the Joint Committee and puts it on an immediate collision course with the European Union

"The Joint Committee was put in place for a reason and it needs to work.

"Over the last week, I have been meeting with dozens of members of the diplomatic corps in Dublin and London in relation to the challenges Ireland now faces as a result of Brexit and the fact we are now picking up the pieces for a Tory Brexit that is bad for Ireland.

"It is clear that EU member states are watching events closely, understand why the Irish Protocol is necessary and are very resolute in supporting its implementation."