Sinn Féin calls for doubling of the CRSS for St. Patrick’s week
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, Louise O’Reilly TD, has called on the Government to double the CRSS payment for businesses for the week of St. Patrick’s Day.
Teachta O’Reilly said:
“St. Patrick’s Day, and indeed the whole of that week, is generally one of the busiest times for businesses across the state.
“Pubs, restaurants, hotels, and a host of other sectors are usually run off their feet with business during St. Patrick’s week as they cater for tourists and customers, putting on world renowned parties to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
“These businesses have been through the ringer over the past year, with many having to close their doors, or reduce their trade, in order to protect public health and comply with the public health restrictions.
“Indeed, the week of St. Patrick’s Day will be a year since many wet pubs were last open; and it is well known how important trading is to them on that day.
“In light of this, Sinn Féin are proposing that the Government double the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) payment for all businesses for the week of St. Patrick’s Day.
“We know that the scheme is averaging less than €15 million per week, even though the expected cost was €80 million per week, so there is scope for the Government deliver this double payment.
“I would call on the Government to stand in solidarity with our closed businesses’ this St. Patrick’s Day and agree to this Sinn Féin proposal to double the CRSS payment that week.”