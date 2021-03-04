HSE must retain hospital doctor trainee places - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has called on the government to ensure that the HSE is resourced to retain the additional hospital doctor intern places which came on stream last year.

He also welcomed the commitment from the Tánaiste to review the issue and his view that it would be worth retaining the places.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“More than 300 intern trainee places for doctors are set to be axed in a return to pre-pandemic training levels.

“This is the wrong direction. We have a severe shortage of doctors.

“The HSE should not be reducing the number of new doctors. This decision will cause more doctors trained in Ireland to seek work abroad.

“These extra places meant that medical students who wanted a training placement in Ireland were able to get one.

“To push more Irish-trained doctors abroad when we need them here is short-sighted.

“It undermines the trust and faith of doctors in the health system, and it does not make them feel respected.

“Training more doctors and giving them work in the Irish health service is essential to addressing growing waiting lists.

“These training places need to be retained so we can boost hospital staffing levels and reduce waiting times in the years ahead.”