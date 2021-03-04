Driving instructors need clarity on vaccine rollout – Anderson

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson is seeking clarity for driving instructors on the COVID-19 vaccination rollout program.

The Foyle representative stated:

“Driving instructors have contacted me after recently receiving a notification from the DVA stating that they are hoping for practical driving tests to restart on April 6th.

“As close contact service workers driving instructors are now seeking clarity on the vaccination programme and their potential place within it.

“I have written to the Minister for Infrastructure and the Minister for Health for clarity on this issue.”