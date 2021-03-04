Minister must protect students from unfair mock exams - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Education, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, today in the Dáil raised with the Minister for Education his concern that mock exams were still going ahead in some schools, leaving students under unnecessary pressure.

Calling on the Minister to make a definitive statement on this and protect students, Teachta Ó Laoghaire said

“In spite of the Department guidance, I know that many schools are still going ahead with what are essentially mock exams in all but name.

“Some are doing this on an optional basis, but students who choose not to sit these mocks must remain at home while they’re on, and it has been suggested that these exams will influence the final calculated grades.

“Surely, that’s not right. Putting on these mock exams is a waste of the precious teaching time that sixth year students have left.

“I called on the Minister twice this afternoon in the Dáil, to make a definitive statement that mock exams are not to be taking place in schools. She would not do so.

“Students should not be unfairly disadvantaged, because their school decided to use precious teaching time on putting on mock exams when other schools didn’t.

“Students are being put under unnecessary pressure and stress. The Minister needs to stand up for students, and do more to make sure a fair and uniform approach to mock exams is being taken across the board."