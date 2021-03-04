Anderson welcomes £4m for Derry-London flight

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has welcomed confirmation of £4 million to secure the Derry to London flight until 2023.

The Foyle MLA said:

“The £4 million funding package announced by the Executive for the Derry to London flight is welcome news for the city.

“This will secure this vital public service route until 2023 and ensure direct access to London for workers, communities and tourists.

“This will also provide a boost to the airport and continue its economic role as a gateway to the north west."