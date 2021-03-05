Sinn Féin meet Comptroller and Auditor General on Project Stratum

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said Project Stratum must deliver for those without decent broadband, particularly in rural areas.

The party's economy spokesperson was speaking after meeting with the Comptroller and Auditor General on Project Stratum:

"Today John O'Dowd MLA and I met with the Comptroller and Auditor General to discuss Project Stratum.

"This is a very important project, which will finally deliver decent broadband to homes and businesses which have been without this vital utility for too long.

"It is crucial that with such a significant amount of investment of public funding, there is proper oversight of how it is rolled out to get to as many premises as possible.

“Progress must be made in ensuring that those 2,517 premises being missed from the initial contract awarded to Fibrus are reached.

"It is also important that broadband providers are held accountable for reaching the 18,000 premises originally included in Project Stratum but which were taken out because it was deemed that they could be reached commercially.

“Providers must ensure delivery of broadband to these premises.

"Sinn Féin will continue to work to ensure rural dwellers, homes and businesses have access to decent broadband services."