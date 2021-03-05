McKeown calls for removal of sinister banners in Larne

Sinn Féin councillor James McKeown has condemned the appearance of sinister banners in the centre of Larne and called for their immediate removal.

Councillor McKeown said:

"Banners have appeared in the centre of Larne which are offensive and designed to be deliberately provocative and hurtful to victims of state violence.

"The banner also contains language which has been used in the past to threaten and intimidate.

"Such language creates an atmosphere which has led to attacks on public representatives. This is particularly concerning at a time when there are ongoing threats to Sinn Féin public representatives and those from other parties and their offices.

"I have contacted the Chief Executive of Mid and East Antrim Council and the PSNI to call for the immediate removal of these sinister banners.