British government must end solo runs and implement protocol - Hazzard

Chris Hazzard said:

"The British government has again gone off on a further solo run by unilaterally making additional changes to the protocol on trade issues.

"This is another reckless and unnecessary move by the British government and, instead of providing the certainty required, only adds to the confusion.

"We know all too well the pattern of successive British governments attempting to renege on commitments and shirk legal responsibilities after entering into agreements.

"We also now have the EU taking legal action as a result of these unilateral moves by the British government.

"All the while our manufactures, businesses, traders and farmers are crying out for certainty over trading arrangements.

"We need to see an end to the British government solo runs on the protocol and a commitment to implementing what has been agreed."