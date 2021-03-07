Mullan to present addiction services petition to health minister

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan will present a petition to the health minister on Monday calling for more addiction services in Derry.

Speaking after meeting with Tamzin White, who set up the petition after her mother passed away in January, the Foyle MLA said:

“I want to commend Tamzin for her courage and bravery and her inspiring campaign for detox services and increased support for people battling addiction.

“Her petition has now been signed by over 8,000 people from across the city and on Monday I will present it to health minister Robin Swann.

“There is a clear need for more investment in addiction services in the city to support the amazing work already being carried out by the Northlands Centre.

“Substance addiction is a serious problem in the north west and we must ensure that every avenue is explored to deliver the best possible service for those in need.”