Anderson sends condolences after woman dies in fire

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has expressed her condolences following the death of a woman in a house fire in Derry.

The Foyle MLA said:

"The local community was shocked and saddened to learn of the death of a woman in a house fire in the Rossdowney Road area of the city.

"I commend the efforts of the Fire and Rescue Service in attempting to save the woman.

"My thoughts are with her family, friends and loved ones at this sad time.”