Kearney appeals for information on tragic death

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has appealed for the public to assist the police with their inquiries into the circumstances leading to the tragic death of Antrim teenager Shona Gillan.

The South Antrim MLA said:

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Shona Gillan whose body was recovered from the Six Mile Water at the weekend.

“The loss of a loved one so young is heart breaking, especially in such tragic circumstances. I cannot begin to imagine the devastating grief which Shona’s parents and family are feeling.

“Their burden is made even more difficult to carry as they seek answers to the questions about the three days when Shona was missing before being found.

“I am appealing to the public to help provide those answers by assisting with the police inquiries into the circumstances leading up to Shona’s tragic death. Please call the police on 101, quoting reference 1122 06/03/21.”