Anderson welcomes panel report on tacking poverty

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has welcomed a report from an expert panel on tackling poverty.

The Foyle MLA said:

"I welcome the publication of the report from the expert panel on tackling poverty.

"The report will help those involved in the drawing up of an anti-poverty strategy which will be published later this year.

"I look forward to seeing the agreed strategy and the allocation of financial resources to make it successful.

"I am calling on all Executive parties to ensure the anti-poverty strategy is central in the Programme for Government and that the necessary financial resources are allocated to address the actions agreed to deliver its implementation and to make a real difference in the lives of workers and families."