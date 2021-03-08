Gender pay gap must be eradicated - Dolan

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has said the gender pay gap must be eradicated.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA said:

"On International Women's Day we celebrate the achievements of women and the progress made in the struggle for equality.

"But obstacles to equality remain, including the continued existence of the gender pay gap.

"It is unacceptable in 2021 that women are discriminated against in terms of pay and still struggle to get the same wages as their male counterparts.

"All employers must work to end the gender pay gap in order to advance women's rights and workers' rights."