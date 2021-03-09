Economy Minister should listen to businesses and work to implement protocol - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the Economy Minister should act in the interests of businesses, manufacturers and traders and work to implement the Irish protocol.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

"Businesses, manufacturers and traders need certainty and have made it clear time and time again that they need the protections the protocol provides and want to see it implemented.

"The last thing they need is more rhetoric from the DUP.

"Instead of adding to the uncertainty for businesses, the Economy Minister should be working to build on the special status the protocol provides the north in order to attract investment."