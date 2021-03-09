‘No place for racism in Derry and Strabane’ – Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said new figures which show a rise in racist incidents across Derry and Strabane are very concerning.

The Foyle MLA said:

“New figures released by the PSNI which show a rise in racist incidents across Derry and Strabane are very concerning.

“There is no place for racism in our community.

“It’s imperative on us all to work together as a society to stamp out racism and a build a more equal society free from discrimination.

“All incidents of racism should be reported to and dealt with by the police.”