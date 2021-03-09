Michelle O'Neill meets with US Ad Hoc Committee on Good Friday Agreement

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O'Neill met today with members of the US Ad Hoc Committee on the Good Friday Agreement

Michelle O'Neill said:

"I met today alongside John Finucane MP with members of the US Ad Hoc committee on the Good Friday Agreement, a bipartisan committee which reflects the views of a broad swathe of Irish-American opinion.

"Irish-America played a key role in the development of our peace process over many years.

"I value the continued support from Irish America for the Good Friday Agreement and its calls for its full implementation.

"This support is all the more vital at present given the ongoing attempts to undermine the Agreement and frustrate its full outworking.

"We will continue to work with our friends in the new US Administration and all of our friends in Irish America."