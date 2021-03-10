Condolences on the passing of man on Cork streets – Thomas Gould TD

Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould, has today expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the homeless man found dead on Cork streets yesterday (Tuesday).

Teachta Gould has reiterated his call on the Minister for Housing to establish a Regional Homeless Executive for the Munster Region.

Teachta Gould said:

“Today is a difficult day for the family and friends of the man who passed away in Cork city. My thoughts are with them at this tough time.

“This news would have come as a major blow for those working within the homeless services.

"These services in Cork do tremendous work but they need more support from government. Without a Regional Executive, we have no idea of the full picture of homelessness in Cork or nationally.

“We need more wraparound services, safe shelters and holistic housing supports that can help people get back to work and find their own homes.

“I have been calling on the Minister to establish a Regional Homeless Executive for months.

"He has ignored these calls. He must know that this is the right thing to do.

"Without knowing the full picture of homelessness in Cork, the extent of mortality rates of those engaged in homeless services and the gaps in existing services, we cannot know where to target support and funding.

“I want to again express my sympathies to the family and friends of this man.”