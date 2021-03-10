Kathleen Funchion TD welcomes Birth Certificate legislation passing second stage

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children, Kathleen Funchion TD, has welcomed that her legislation to give adopted people a legal right to access their own birth certificate has passed second stage in the Dáil.

The legislation was debated in the Dáil this morning.

Speaking today, Teachta Funchion said:

“This is a historic moment which brings us one step closer towards ending a deep injustice for adopted people.

"I welcome that the government will not oppose my legislation to give adopted people a legal right to access their own birth certificate.

“We have an opportunity to right a historic wrong by ensuring my legislation becomes law. For far too long, adopted people have been denied this right.

“I welcome that the government now accepts this and will not oppose my Bill. Having passed second stage, it will now go to committee for scrutiny. I look forward to my legislation progressing further and will continue to work with politicians across all parties to ensure that this injustice against adopted people finally ends.

“I also want to thank the many survivors and campaigners who have been campaigning so passionately and tirelessly on this important issue. They have ensured that their voices are heard and that adopted people are no longer ignored by the government.

“I will continue to work constructively with all parties to enact my Bill and ensure that this becomes law and makes a real difference to the lives of adopted people.

“Undoubtedly, the right to access birth certificates will not solve all the challenges which survivors and adopted people face. However, I believe it is an important first step and will continue to listen to survivors’ calls for action and the many other issues which they need to see resolved.”