Mullan welcomes £7.5m boost for charities

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed the announcement of an additional £7.5 million to help charities to meet the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foyle MLA said:

“Local charities have been among some of the hardest hit by the pandemic as it has hampered their usual ability to fundraise to support the good work they do.

“The £7.5m funding announced by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey today will help to support over 300 charities with unavoidable costs.

“It’s that vital charities are supported as they continue to help those most in need in these very challenging times.”