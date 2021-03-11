Evidence presented by Trade Unions raises serious questions over decision to withdraw Larne Port staff - McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has said evidence presented by Trade Unions at today’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs committee raises serious questions over the decision to withdraw staff from Larne Port.

Philip McGuigan said:

“Mid and East Antrim Council decided to withdraw staff because they said there was a safety risk. This was followed by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs withdrawing staff based on the same risk.

“Trade Union officials have clearly stated that Mid and East Antrim Council embellished the concerns of a trade union official.

“The council through its mayor went further and made totally unfounded and inaccurate statements attributed to the trade unions which clearly played a part in council making its decision to withdraw staff from Larne Port.

“It is clear that today’s inquiry evidence session with the trade unions raises more questions around the process, timing and ultimately decision itself by both Mid and East Antrim Council and the Department.”