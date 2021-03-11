Additional financial support for childcare businesses welcome - Brogan

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has said the additional rates relief for childcare businesses will provide much-needed support.

The party’s spokesperson for children and young people was speaking after a rate relief package worth £230 million to support 29,000 business next year was announced today.

Nicola Brogan said/

“The announcement by the Minister for Finance Conor Murphy of additional rates relief for childcare businesses will provide much-needed support.

“Many childcare providers have struggled to stay in business during the pandemic with temporary closures and restricted numbers to meet necessary safety requirements of social distancing and higher ratio of staff to children in their care.

“Extra financial support is a timely intervention that gives the sector a much-needed helping hand. It comes in a week in which we celebrated international women’s day.

“The childcare sector is often run by women, and it is a major employer of women.

“Crucially the sector provides services that enable greater female participation in the labour market.

“Supporting childcare will aid our economic recovery and help ensure women workers are not left behind.”