Lynch welcomes Speakers’ approval for Ban Fracking Bill

Sinn Féin MLA Seán Lynch has welcomed the Speakers’ decision to approve bringing a bill to ban fracking to the floor of the Assembly.

The Fermanagh/South Tyrone MLA said:

“I am delighted that the Speaker has approved my proposal to bring a Bill to the Assembly to ban Fracking.

“This Bill follows on from the Assembly motion passed last October, which called for the practice of Fracking to be banned.

“Numerous highly respected scientific bodies have commissioned research into fracking, and the evidence is clear that it is extremely damaging to our environment, our economy and our health.

“This invasive method of fossil fuel extraction has already been banned in many countries including the south and in Britain.

“I am calling on the other parties to support this Bill when it comes onto the floor of the Assembly in the coming months.”