Sinn Féin reintroduce bill to lower the voting age – Senator Fintan Warfield

Sinn Féin have today restored the Electoral (Amendment) (Voting at 16) Bill 2016 to the order paper of the Seanad and have pledged to continue the ‘Votes at 16’ campaign.

If passed, the bill would allow 16 and 17 year olds the right to vote in Local elections and European Parliament elections.

Speaking during Order of Business in the Seanad this afternoon, Senator Fintan Warfield said:

“Youth organisations across Ireland support lowering the voting age to 16.

“The Taoiseach has said that he supports lowering the voting age.

“This legislation, which is co-signed by Senator Lynn Ruane, proposes to lower the voting age in Local and European elections.

“The Government must use the time available now so that this change can be made for the Local and European elections in 2024.

“In the meantime, we will continue to work with activists and youth organisations to campaign for this overdue reform.”



Note:

The Electoral (Amendment) (Voting at 16) Bill 2016 had reached Committee Stage prior to the Seanad General Election, March 2020.

Today, it was restored to the Order Paper with the agreement of Leader of the Seanad, Regina Doherty.

The Electoral (Amendment) (Voting at 16) Bill 2016 would lower the voting age to sixteen in local government elections and European Parliament elections.

A referendum is necessary in order to lower the voting age in all elections, including the Dáil General Elections and Presidential elections.