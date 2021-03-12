Archibald highlights Frontier Workers Scheme Shortcomings

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has stressed the needs for greater awareness of the Frontier Workers Scheme following news that 70,000 EU citizens have been granted status under the EU Settlement Scheme.

The East Derry MLA said:

“The Frontier Workers Scheme is intended to protect the right to work for EU cross border workers. Any EU citizens living in the south and working in the north must register with this Scheme by the 30th of June.

“The British government has continually failed to publicise this Scheme and many cross-border workers are not aware that they need to register.

“Late last year, the Committee for the Administration of Justice (CAJ) and others expressed concern about the rollout of the Scheme. These concerns have yet to be properly addressed.

“EU citizens working in the border area are a vital part of our economy and society. It is unacceptable that they face losing their jobs this summer because of a botched British government Scheme.

“I urge all EU citizens who live in the south of Ireland and work across the border to register with this Scheme as soon as possible.”