Ennis welcomes Warrenpoint port funding allocation

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis has welcomed a recent allocation of £1.5 million funding to Warrenpoint port for Infrastructure works.

The South Down MLA stated:

“I’m delighted to hear that Warrenpoint Port has been able to access funding from the Department for Infrastructure.

“I have been engaging with the Port over this matter and previously urged the Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon to support the port in its bid which was made in light of the additional funding available to the Executive.

“After being told by the Department for Infrastructure that no support would be forthcoming, I’m relieved this decision has now been reversed.

“Our ports have been tried and tested during this tumultuous period. This support will help go some way to help Warrenpoint harbour come out of this period of uncertainty.

“In 2019, Warrenpoint port put some £9·6 million back into the immediate local economy of Warrenpoint and Newry, showing how vital the port is to the local area.

“We need to ensure our local ports continue to grow and play their essential role in our island economy."