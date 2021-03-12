O'Neill writes to British Government calling for Pat Finucane public inquiry

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has written to the British Government requesting a full and independent public inquiry into the killing of Pat Finucane.Michelle O’Neill said:

"That the Council of Europe has deemed it necessary to supervise British legal processes, to ensure that they proceed promptly and in a manner consistent with European Convention legal standards, stands as an international indictment to the British Government’s obstructive approach to investigating this killing.

“The British Government must now immediately establish a full and independent public inquiry into the killing of Pat Finucane.

"The Finucane family have campaigned with courage and dignity for over 30 years - they simply want the truth behind the death of a father, husband and brother.

\"It is time for the British Government to honour its commitments and legal responsibilities, and stop blocking the truth."