Ní Chuilín condemns sectarian attack in north Belfast

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has condemned an attack on two young people in the Alexander Park area of North Belfast.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“This attack on two young people is despicable and must be condemned in the strongest terms.

“There is no place for sectarianism in North Belfast or anywhere else.

“Anyone with information about this incident should come forward.”