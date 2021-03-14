No one should face intimidation or harassment when accessing healthcare - Kimmins

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has said no one should face intimidation or harassment when accessing healthcare.

Speaking in relation to organised protests at John Mitchel Place Clinic in Newry, the MLA said:

“It is unacceptable that women accessing a health clinic have had to face down protesters on their way to appointments.

"This clinic provides a range of services, including support for miscarriage and stillbirth, and women and healthcare staff are having to run a gauntlet when accessing the site.

“It is even more despicable that the South Down MLA Jim Wells has been witnessed in attendance and I intend to raise the elected representative's conduct with the Assembly Commissioner.

“No one should have to face harassment and intimidation especially women who may be dealing with difficult circumstances.

“A year after abortion provision became legal it is disgraceful that the UUP Health Minister has failed to commission and fund these health services leaving Trusts to pick up the slack.

“The Minister should act immediately and put in place the services that have been legislated for.”