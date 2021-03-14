Hargey to challenge to Health Minister to commission abortion services

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey is set to challenge the Health Minister this week to carry out his responsibilities and commission compassionate health services for women in the north.

The South Belfast MLA said:

“Sinn Féin’s priority is ensuring that women receive the compassionate health care they are legally entitled to.

“The Minister for Health, Robin Swann, supported by the DUP, has failed to commission modern and compassionate healthcare services for women while the DUP attempt to unpick and roll back the legislation that provides for these services.

“This anti-rights and anti-women agenda is the real purpose and intent of DUP manuovers in the Assembly.

“I intend to challenge the health minister in next week’s Executive meeting to commission the services he is responsible for so no other woman is forced to travel needlessly to England to access services they are entitled to access here.”