Neurology patients need certainty and clarity - Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has said reports that the consultant appointed to review cases of patients caught up in the neurology patient scandal is facing professional misconduct charges is very concerning.

Carál Ní Chuilín said:

"Reports that the consultant appointed to review cases of patients affected by the neurology scandal involving Dr Michael Watt is now facing professional misconduct charges is very concerning.

"I have met with a number of patients affected and will be meeting with others and they are very worried by this development.

"These patients need clarity and the Department of Health and the Health Trusts must ensure there is transparency and accountability at every step of this process and that the needs of patients always come first."