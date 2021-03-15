Dual diagnosis service that works in partnership with crisis services needed to support families and communities - Flynn

The party’s spokesperson for mental health said:

“Addiction and Mental Health services still appear to be like oil and water.

“Deaths due to drug misuse have trebled in the last ten years.

“Addiction services were already stretched, and COVID-19 has made things worse. Not only were support services and inpatient beds closed but, in the community, things have come to a boiling point.

“I have repeatedly raised my concerns to the Trust, the Public Health Agency and directly with the Minister of Health to invest in services and increased the funding.

"Just last week in the Health committee the Minister confirmed he would increase the funding for mental health services, but commitments need to be followed up rapidly with dedicated and funded actions.

“It is welcome news that dual diagnosis has a dedicated action in the mental health strategy, but people are still falling through the cracks and families and communities need support now.”