Paid parental supports must be extended to parents who have a baby through surrogacy – Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection Claire Kerrane TD has said that paid parental supports, such as Maternity Benefit must be extended to all parents, including those who have a baby through surrogacy.

Teachta Kerrane said:

“It has only recently come to my attention that parents of babies born through surrogacy are not currently entitled to Maternity Benefit or Parent’s Leave and Benefit.

“I have contacted the Minister for Social Protection to seek advice on why these parents are not entitled to paid parental supports.

“I have also asked the Minister to amend existing legislation to extend these supports to parents who have had babies through surrogacy.

“It is so important that all parents have the opportunity to take time off from work to spend with their baby and that in that time they are supported financially by the Social Protection system. The fact that this opportunity is not afforded to those who have a baby through surrogacy is totally unacceptable. This has to change.

“We need to have parental supports in place for parents and families that are inclusive. I will be pushing this matter with the Minister and I hope for a positive response.”