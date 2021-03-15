EU legal action a direct result of British government bad faith - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the EU's legal action on the Brexit protocol is a direct result of the bad faith of the British government.

Chris Hazzard said:

"This move by the EU to launch legal action against the British government is a direct result of the unilateral move by the Tories.

"The British government clearly set out to breach the protocol with its solo run.

"This is the same British government who blatantly announced its intention to break international law.

"The Protocol contains vital protections for businesses, traders and farmers in the north who need the certainty it provides. It must be maintained.

"There are mechanisms in place in the joint committee to resolve any outstanding issues with the protocol so it can be fully implemented in order to protect businesses, jobs and workers."