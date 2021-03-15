Reported gun attack in Enniskillen concerning - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has said that a reported gun attack on a police station in Enniskillen is very concerning.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MP said:

"Reports that shots have been fired at the police station in Enniskillen are very concerning.

"There can be no place for such incidents in our society and those responsible have nothing to offer the community.

"The resulting security alert in the area brought nothing but disruption.

"Those behind incidents like these need to pack up and end these futile actions immediately."