Finucane urges people to take part in census

The North Belfast MP said:

"The census is an opportunity to collect vital information to inform future decision making.

"It helps collect information on all aspects of life including jobs, housing, education, health and much more.

"Accurate census information will also help decision makers plans for the future.

"It also provides information on language, culture and identity and will help make society more inclusive and representative.

"I would encourage everyone to fill out their census either online or on paper."