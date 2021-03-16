Sinn Féin leadership to meet leading US political figures

Sinn Féin Leaders Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill will meet with leading political figures in the United States tomorrow as part of this year's St Patrick's Day celebrations.

Speaking ahead of the virtual meetings, Uachtarán Shinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald said:

"Traditionally on St Patrick's Day we meet with leading political and civic figures in the United States to celebrate and strengthen the continuing links between the north and the US.

"This year we will be holding those meetings virtually due to the ongoing public health emergency.

"Michelle O'Neill and I will meet with the Congressional Friends of Ireland Group to discuss their ongoing support for the Good Friday Agreement and for it to be protected from Brexit and implemented in full.

"We will also attend the virtual lunch hosted by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

"The United States has long been a supporter of our peace process and we value the ongoing support from the United States for the Good Friday Agreement.

"During our meetings, Michelle and I will brief leading figures in Irish America and Capitol Hill on the growing call across Ireland for a referendum on Irish unity.

"We continue to value the support of the United States to building a new future based on the implementation of our peace agreements.”