Michelle O'Neill welcomes US senators' support for peace agreements

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O'Neill has welcomed the call from members of the United States Senate for the full implementation of the Good Friday Agreement, Stormont House Agreement, and the Irish Protocol.

Michelle O'Neill said:

"I welcome this unprecedented resolution from 15 members of the United States Senate calling for the full implementation of the Good Friday Agreement, Stormont House Agreement, and the Irish Protocol.

"This resolution received bi-partisan support, indicating the depth of support for our peace process and agreements.

"I thank Senator Bob Menendez, Chair of the Senate's Foreign Relations Committee, and Senator Susan Collins for bringing this forward and for all the senators who supported it.

“I welcome the continuing support for our peace process, the right to self-determination as defined in the Good Friday Agreement, and for the campaign by families for access to truth and justice.

"The British government needs to listen to this call and implement the Good Friday Agreement, the Stormont House Agreement, and the Irish Protocol as a matter of urgency."