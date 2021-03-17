Community shocked after north Belfast stabbings - Magee

Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee has said the community in north Belfast was shocked at an incident in which four women were stabbed.

Councillor Magee said:

“The local community in north Belfast have been shocked by this incident in which four women were stabbed.

“I have spoken to the PSNI and they have launched an investigation and are treating this as attempted murder.

“I would appeal for anyone with information ok what happened to bring it forward to the PSNI.”