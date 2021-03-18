Principals need extra support to manage track and trace as children return to school - Brogan

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has called for additional support for school principals to help with the safe return of pupils to schools.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“Keeping our children safe is a priority as they return to school.

“Many school principals have voiced concerns that they could be overwhelmed by track and trace responsibilities.

“It’s vital that better support by the Public Health Authority is given to school leaders to ensure effective management of pupil safety.”